VIDEO: Laughing meerkat is a star!

Alexander the meerkat gets a fit of the giggles when having his tummy tickled - he loves it so much he doesn't want it to stop.....

As Whitehouse Farm near Morpeth celebrates its 20th anniversary, we decided to share with you again our favourite video from the popular family attraction.

Rachel Bird with Alexander the Meerkat at Whitehouse Farm. Picture by Jane Coltman

Meerkat Alexander just can't resist a little tummy tickle - and neither can we!

We have visited the farm many times over the 20 years it has been open and Alexander gave us our most-watched video ever with his infectious laugh and irresistible charm.

This weekend the farm is holding a celebration Birthday Bash with a host of activities including magic shows, a display of Cool Critters and party games.

To the staff and the animals that have made the venue Northumberland’s largest family run farm attraction - Happy Birthday!