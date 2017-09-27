VIDEO: Protestors march to hospital meeting

A public meeting to consider the way ahead for Rothbury Community Hospital's under threat inpatient ward is currently taking place.

Morpeth Town Hall is presently packed with people attending the meeting that will decide the future of the ward at the Coquetdale hospital.

Protestors at the NHS Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group meeting about Rothbury Community Hospital at Morpeth Town Hall. Pictures by Jane Coltman

Earlier this year, Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) ran a consultation to consider the fate of the facility’s 12 beds. The ward has been closed since September 2016 due to ‘low usage’ and the consultation put forward a proposal to permanently shut the facility and shape existing services around a Health and Wellbeing Centre on the hospital site.

