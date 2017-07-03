Village all set for its annual big event

There will be plenty for families to see and do at this year’s Summer Fayre in Pegswood on Saturday, July 15.

It will be held as usual on the Welfare Field, with parking on site, and it will open following the parade that starts from the corner of Longhirst Road at 11.45am – led by the Morpeth Pipe Band and the children of Pegswood Primary School.

Activities to enjoy at the event will include funfair rides, the dog show, a climbing wall, classic cars display, pony rides, a Zumba session and tribal dancers.

Registration for the early slots for the dog show opens from about 11.30am, although those who want to take part are asked to arrive earlier as there will be a road closure between 11.30am and noon for the parade.

In the WI refreshments tent, there will be performances from the Wansbeck Voices and Loose Change vocal groups.

A free WATBus shuttle service will operate every 30 minutes on the day, it will pick people up from bus stops throughout the village.