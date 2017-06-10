VOLUNTEERS: Benefits to wellbeing

Volunteers’ Week took place from June 1-7 so what better time to celebrate our brilliant volunteers?

In Morpeth we have hundreds of incredible volunteers in Scouting, helping young people have fun, experience new adventures and learn skills for life.

We have volunteers from all backgrounds and they often give their time on a flexible basis, around work and family commitments.

I want to say a huge thank-you to each and every one – you are helping young people look to the future with optimism, giving them the practical, character and employability skills they need.

But nationwide, we still have 50,000 young people waiting to join so we need your help.

As a Scout Ambassador I know the benefits of volunteering. Giving time and enthusiasm for something you believe in not only supports your community, but makes you feel great too. Giving your time is known to be a key factor in wellbeing, so do yourself a favour and try it; you’ll use your skills and learn new ones.

Thank you and best wishes to volunteers past, present and future.

Anita Rani

Scout Ambassador