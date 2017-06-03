VOLUNTEERS: Improving lives daily

Every day thousands of young people across Northumberland are helped to improve their lives by the 247 inspiring people who give up their time and volunteer for The Children’s Society.

To celebrate national Volunteers’ Week (June 1-7), I want to say thank you to all our volunteers and supporters for their incredible contribution and the huge variety of ways they give their time and voices to support our work with young people affected by issues such as abuse, hardship and neglect.

There are 59,794 children living in Northumberland and 2,900 are classed as children ‘in need’.

The Children’s Society’s volunteers, campaigners and supporters make an enormous difference to so many lives by supporting young people directly in our projects, helping in our charity shops, and raising funds and awareness of our work.

This month we’re celebrating being re-awarded the Investing in Volunteers quality standard, which means we are one of the top organisations to volunteer for and provide wonderful training, support and recognition for good work.

If you would like to talk to us about how you could get involved, you can find out more at childrenssociety.org.uk/volunteer or call 0300 303 7000.

Matthew Reed

Chief Executive

The Children’s Society