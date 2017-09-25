Vote for the county to win Gold accolade

Just over a week remains for the public to help Northumberland win a prestigious tourism prize for the first time.

Our beautiful county has been shortlisted in the Best UK Holiday County/Region category, in the British Travel Awards 2017.

But The Secret Kingdom is up against stiff competition, including eight-time winners Cornwall, as well as Cumbria Lake District.

Northumberland has been honoured with Silver for the past three years, but this time the aim is to go one better – toppling Cornwall by taking the Gold.

To do this, the area needs your support and Northumberland Tourism is urging people to vote for the county, in a bid for it to be declared the winner.

And once you’ve voted, let your social media followers know using #VoteNland #bta17 #ukdestination.

To vote, visit http://bit.ly/2swu8Gx before the Saturday, September 30, deadline.