Wansbeck MP welcomes First World War heritage project funding

Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery has welcomed the news that more than £18.5million of National Lottery money has been invested in heritage projects in his constituency since 1994.

From restoring local parks and buildings to protecting wildlife and researching local history, the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) has awarded more than 65 grants to heritage projects in the area.

Mr Lavery said: “Wansbeck has an incredibly rich history and I’m delighted to learn that, thanks to the National Lottery, local people have been exploring and enjoying that heritage.”

Now, HLF is encouraging people in Wansbeck to apply for grants between £3,000 and £10,000 for projects exploring the impact and legacy of the First World War beyond 1918.

The MP added: “Just like many towns and cities across the UK, the Wansbeck we live in today was shaped by the First World War and so I strongly encourage local people to make use of the money available from Heritage Lottery Fund to explore its legacy further.”

The money is available through HLF’s community grants programme, First World War: then and now, which has awarded more than £10million to communities.

Sir Peter Luff, chair of HLF, said: “Sadly, the ‘war to end all wars’ was no such thing and so it is right the events of the First World War should never be forgotten.

The legacy of the First World War needs to be better understood and so we are encouraging people to come to us with their ideas.”