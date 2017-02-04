Warmer classrooms for group of pupils at first school

A number of pupils at Abbeyfields First School in Morpeth are benefiting from draught-free classrooms, thanks to money donated by E.ON’s Energy Action Fund.

The grant of £710 has been used to pay for the installation of draught excluding screens in five early years classrooms, one of which is pictured above.

Mairi Gibson, business manager at the school in Kirkhill, said: “We’re really grateful to E.ON for its donation to fund the draught excluding screens to enable us to continue to look at ways we can reduce the energy costs at the school and become more energy efficient.

“The curriculum guidelines state children in early years must have continuous outdoor access, meaning whatever the weather the doors and outdoor areas must be left open so the children can go in and out as they need to for lessons and activities. This causes high energy wastage and increased energy costs for the school.

“We’ve already reduced our gas usage by 62 per cent in the past few years and are constantly looking at new ways to continue the reduction. The savings have been used to fund learning resources, sports equipment and classroom supplies.”

Since 2013, the E.ON Energy Action Fund has given more than £100,000 to 65 non-profit organisations, including community groups and charities, in England, Scotland and Wales.

Community relations manager Suzanne Doxey said: “We’re delighted to be able to support Abbeyfields First School with its energy saving activities.

“Installing the draught excluding screens are an easy and cost effective way for the school to save energy and money and they should make a noticeable and sustainable improvement to the cost of their energy, meaning they can use the money to focus on other activities for the pupils to enjoy.”