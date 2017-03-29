WATCH: Angels sing out against Brexit

A group of anti-Brexit campaigners, known as Angels for Europe, sang versions of Ode to Joy in Alnwick Market Place today.

It came on the same day as Prime Minister Theresa May invoked Article 50, triggering the two-year countdown to Brexit.

The Angels for Europe sang in Alnwick Market Place.

The group, with members from the likes of Alnwick, Morpeth and Swarland, gathered at the Market Cross at noon to sing in a mix of languages, including Basque, German and Spanish.

Spokeswoman for the Angels, Bridget Gubbins, from Morpeth, said: “We sang to cheer ourselves up as Theresa May issued Article 50.”