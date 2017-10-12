WATCH: Grange View CofE First School, Widdrington

Here’s a video of the new starters at Grange View CofE First School in Widdrington singing a song.

Our photographer Jane Coltman is visiting schools in north Northumberland to take pictures of the pupils who started their school journeys in September.

First Class Lyndsey Conroy and Sian Baxter with the new reception class at Grange View Church Of England First School Picture by Jane Coltman

There are more photos of the new children at Widdrington in this week’s Gazette.

