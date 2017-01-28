WATCH: LEGO dinosaurs to star at Northumberland museum

Watch our video for a sneak peek of the highly-anticipated Brick Dinos exhibition which opens next weekend at Woodhorn Museum.

Our photographer Jane Coltman was there yesterday as the exhibition’s creator – artist, author and life-long LEGO fan, Warren Elsmore – was setting up at the Northumberland attraction.

Brick Dinos creator Warren Elsmore preparing the exhibition at Woodhorn. Picture by Jane Coltman

Warren thrilled Woodhorn audiences back in 2015 when he brought his Brick Planet exhibition to the museum with its recreations of famous world landmarks and buildings, including the model of St Pancras Station in London.

For this new show, he has worked in close collaboration with palaeontologists to recreate some of the largest creatures ever to walk on the earth. Warren and his team have painstakingly created a host of dinosaurs, from the T-Rex to the pterodactyl.

“Visitors won’t just be able to look at the dinosaurs,” said Woodhorn’s public programme manager, Liz Ritson. “They will be able to create their own brick monster to add to the Jurassic landscape.

“There will also be a number of interactive activities so that youngsters can get creative themselves and engage in the whole process of making things using LEGO bricks.”

Brick Dinos will run at Woodhorn from Saturday, February 4, to Sunday, June 4. The museum, near Ashington, is open Wednesday to Sunday, plus Monday and Tuesday during school holidays, from 10am to 4pm.

For more information, visit the Woodhorn Museum website.