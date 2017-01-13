Search

WATCH: Lion mascot visits Morpeth schools

0
Have your say

A new mascot based on the design of a Morpeth teenager was the mane attraction during a visit to Morpeth’s middle schools.

Kampala the lion has been created for SignHealth. It was made from Ryan Rong’s drawing as he was the winner of a national design competition for the deaf health charity.

sign2sing session with the SignHealth mascot Kampala at Morpeth's Chantry Middle School and Technology College. Picture by Jane Coltman

sign2sing session with the SignHealth mascot Kampala at Morpeth's Chantry Middle School and Technology College. Picture by Jane Coltman

Ryan was a pupil at Newminster Middle School and Technology College at the time of the competition. He is now a student at King Edward VI School.

As well as meeting Ryan yesterday and presenting him with a certificate, Kampala and pupils from Newminster and Chantry Middle School and Technology College did two songs together – they sang and signed at the same time.

The video by Jane Coltman shows one of the songs being performed. See next week’s Morpeth Herald for the full story.