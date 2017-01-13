WATCH: Lion mascot visits Morpeth schools

A new mascot based on the design of a Morpeth teenager was the mane attraction during a visit to Morpeth’s middle schools.

Kampala the lion has been created for SignHealth. It was made from Ryan Rong’s drawing as he was the winner of a national design competition for the deaf health charity.

sign2sing session with the SignHealth mascot Kampala at Morpeth's Chantry Middle School and Technology College. Picture by Jane Coltman

Ryan was a pupil at Newminster Middle School and Technology College at the time of the competition. He is now a student at King Edward VI School.

As well as meeting Ryan yesterday and presenting him with a certificate, Kampala and pupils from Newminster and Chantry Middle School and Technology College did two songs together – they sang and signed at the same time.

The video by Jane Coltman shows one of the songs being performed. See next week’s Morpeth Herald for the full story.