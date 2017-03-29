WATCH: Schools dance for Comic Relief

Students, along with teaching and other staff from two schools in Morpeth, put on their dancing shoes in support of Red Nose Day 2017.

It was the biggest fund-raiser that Newminster and Chantry Middle Schools and Technology Colleges have ever done. Those involved, which included more than 1,000 pupils, planned, practised and perfected their two dances over the past few months.

Picture by Jane Coltman

They were performed to Olly Murs’ Dance With Me Tonight and Shut Up and Dance by Walk the Moon, which were chosen by student voice pupils. They were choreographed by Year 8 students.

The day itself last Friday was packed with fun and fund-raising, with the whole school community getting involved to help Comic Relief. Other activities included a bake sale and using pennies to create the school crest.

Elizabeth Kinninment, head of school at Newminster, said: “What a fantastic achievement!

“Our students have worked hard over the last few months to learn their dances for Comic Relief. More than 1,000 students from both schools came together to perform their Red Nose Dance in the sunshine and we couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Three of a kind: Nieve, Chloe and Rose. Picture by Jane Coltman

Amy Stephenson and Jasmine Haigh, Year 8 pupils from Chantry, said: “Working on and then performing the dances helped us to get better at teamwork and it really inspired us to mix in with others and try new things.”

Year 8 Newminster student Matthew Preston added: “It looked incredible to see two schools dancing in time with each other.”

Newminster and Chantry have recently been given the Red Nose Day Super School award by Comic Relief for their fund-raising efforts.

The money raised by the public for Comic Relief last Friday, and in the weeks leading up to it, is spent on helping people who are living incredibly tough lives – both in the UK and Africa.

Double take - Lola and Lola - same names, same glasses! Picture by Jane Coltman.

Ruby, Maddy and Charlotte Picture by Jane Coltman