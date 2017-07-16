Watersports for KEVI students

Pupils at King Edward VI High School (KEVI) in Morpeth have been busy recently as the Year 9 and 10 pupils enjoyed the annual enrichment week.

The week saw Year 9 students focus on personal development, while in Year 10, students adopted a careers and employability focus.

All Year 9 students participated in enrichment week, providing them with an opportunity to experience life beyond the classroom.

The activities were designed to be challenging, promote resilience and develop employability skills.

Students took part in mountain biking and watersports during some challenging adventure days across the region.

Meanwhile, overcoming fear but having plenty of fun was the order of the week for students participating in extraordinary PE experiences and an adventure to Ben Nevis.

Overlooking the fantastic views of Fort William, the students trekked 4,000ft, showing resilience and determination every step of the way.

A residential opportunity in Dalguise, Scotland, was seized by 64 students.

Many other activities were on offer, from art masterclass es to horse management, Formula 1 to childcare experience and a photography adventure to golf.

Leanne Johnston, assistant headteacher at KEVI, said: “The atmosphere across all activities was impressive with an eclectic skill base evidenced within each activity location.”

For their part, Year 10 students developed their knowledge and understanding of employability and how to be a productive, resourceful and responsible citizen.

The Northumberland Youth Service and their associates from Kidscape and the Girls Friendly Society began the week; students developed enterprise with the Paperclip Challenge, discussed democracy as well as anti-bullying and equality.

The students also developed their financial literacy and knowledge of insurance products, wealth management and apprenticeships in the financial sector through sessions delivered by the Chartered Insurance Institute.

Teamwork, leadership and problem-solving were the focus midweek, with the Army delivering a whole day of workshops and sessions.

The vast majority of Year 10s took up the opportunity of a work-experience placement, indiciating that this was one of the most valuable experiences they have had so far in their KEVI careers.

Ms Johnston said: “They have said what a great week it was being in the workplace, working alongside adults in a different environment.

“In addition, the employers who had provided the placements have commented on what great ambassadors for King Edward’s the students were and that there work ethic and attitude was strong.

“This has been the first time we have provided work experience for our pre-GCSE students for a number of years; all indications so far is that it has been a resounding success and an opportunity that should be repeated.”