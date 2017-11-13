Wearing pink in Pont for cancer charity

A keep fit group at Ponteland Leisure Centre wore eye-catching attire for a fund-raising day in aid of Breast Cancer Now.

The participants collected a total of £550, which will go towards vital research.

The event, one of many across the country in support of the charity’s wear it pink initiative, was co-ordinated by members of the Young at Heart group that meets for an exercise class every Friday.

Joan Gledson, who regularly attends the Young at Heart class and has recently had breast cancer, said: “The staff at Active Northumberland were amazing in their support, enthusiasm and effort.

“Claire and Lindsay, our fitness instructors, pulled out all the stops to make the event a success and the Morpeth Riverside Young at Heart group also supported our fund-raising efforts.

“We had a fabulous day and we managed to turn our exercise class into a sea of pink.

“Breast cancer is still here and taking the lives of those we love on a heartbreaking scale.

“By wearing pink, collecting donations and selling some fabulous cakes, we’ve helped to play our small but very important part in supporting vital breast cancer research.

“Since the event, we’ve been selling pink pins and will have a further £100 to add to our overall total.”

More than £30million has been raised since wear it pink was established in 2002 to help fund research into how to prevent breast cancer, how to detect it earlier and how to treat it effectively at every stage to stop the disease taking lives.