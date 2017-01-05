What a way to start the year for couple

There was New Year’s Day delight for Colin and Lianne Nicholson when their first child arrived in the afternoon.

Lily Joyce Nicholson was born at the Northumbria hospital, near Cramlington, at 2.31pm. She weighed 7lb 9oz.

Lianne went into hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning and returned to her home in Widdrington Station on Monday.

She said: “Both myself and Colin are overjoyed with the birth of our first child.

“Lily Joyce was due on December 29, but she did not want to come out (the birth was induced) so we weren’t surprised that she was born in 2017.

“For me, it was better her being overdue than early because I didn’t want a Christmas Day baby.”