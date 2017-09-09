Wheely useful support for Olympic hopeful

Vertu Honda Morpeth has given its support to an aspiring athlete who has the Olympics in her sights.

The Coopies Lane dealership is backing skeet shooter Amy Brown. She has been successful in both national and international competitions.

The 20-year-old has already been selected to take part in the GB Talent Programme and she hopes to go on to represent England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia and Great Britain at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Her next big competition will be the Cyprus Grand Prix in February 2018.

Amy, who lives in Northumberland, said: “I’m very grateful for the support of Vertu Honda Morpeth. Due to the lack of appropriate facilities close to home, I spend a lot of time on the road, which can be very expensive.

“I can now focus all my attention and efforts on preparing for my competitions and hopefully securing the greatest prize of all – representing Team GB at the Olympics.”

The backing will allow her to continue training at a facility in Scotland under Iain MacGregor, who has previously coached medal-winning Olympic and Commonwealth teams.

Amy is about to start a degree in mechanical and architectural engineering at Northumbria University after completing a foundation degree in law at the same university.

Mark Spring, sales manager at Vertu Honda Morpeth, said: “We’re very proud to be able to support Amy during her training period.”

He added: “Amy has already proved that she has what it takes to succeed, having previously won many international competitions.

“This support will allow her to focus on her training as she goes on to bigger and better things. We’ll certainly be watching her career with interest.”