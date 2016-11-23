Winners of North East England Tourism Awards announced

Tourism businesses from across the North East were celebrated last night as the winners of the North East England Tourism Awards were announced at a ceremony in Newcastle.

Alfie Joey, BBC Radio Newcastle breakfast show presenter, hosted the awards, which saw five new entrants walk away with gold awards as well as previous winners scoring repeat success.

The full list of gold winners is as follows:

Boutique Accommodation/Small Hotel of the Year - Carraw Bed and Breakfast, near Humshaugh, Northumberland

Bed and Breakfast of the Year - St Cuthbert’s House, Seahouses, Northumberland

Business Tourism Provider of the Year - Rockliffe Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa, near Darlington

Dog Friendly Business of the Year - South Causey Inn, County Durham

Guided Tour of the Year - Cullercoats Bike & Kayak, North Tyneside

Holiday Park of the Year - Northumbrian Water, Kielder Waterside, Northumberland,

Hotel of the Year - Rockliffe Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa

Inclusive Tourism Award - Go North East

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year - Beamish, The Living Museum of the North, County Durham

Self-Catering Provider of the Year - Mill Granary Cottages, near Darlington

Self-Catering Property of the Year - Woodside Lodge, Whitley Chapel, Northumberland

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year - Bowlees Visitor Centre, Barnard Castle

Sustainable Tourism Award - Battlesteads Hotel & Restaurant, Wark, Northumberland

Taste Award - Battlesteads Hotel & Restaurant

Tourism Pub of the Year - Battlesteads Hotel & Restaurant

Sarah Stewart, chief executive at destination management and marketing organisation NewcastleGateshead Initiative, said: “Many congratulations to all of this year’s winners. It is always a delight to see so many businesses awarded for their commitment to the North East’s tourism sector.

“The North East of England has a fantastic tourism offer, from the buzz and culture of our cities to the beautiful heritage of our coast and countryside. This is demonstrated by the variety of businesses who have entered and won the awards.”

Of the 143 entries this year, more than 60 businesses (42 per cent of entrants) entered the awards for the first time. This year also saw the addition of three new categories: Guided Tour of the Year, Self-Catering Property of the Year and Dog Friendly Business of the Year.

Winners at the regional awards have the chance to showcase their business and the North East on a national stage at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2017.

Other award winners by category

Boutique Accommodation/Small Hotel of the Year: The Lindisfarne Inn, Beal, Northumberland - silver; The Clifton, South Shields - bronze; The Commissioners Quay Inn, Blyth, Northumberland - highly commended.

Bed and Breakfast of the Year: Greycroft B&B, Alnwick, Northumberland - silver; The Grange B&B, Blagdon, Northumberland - bronze; The Old Manse @ Chatton, Northumberland - highly commended.

Business Tourism Provider of the Year: Crowne Plaza Newcastle, Stephenson Quarter - silver; TEvent Durham, Durham University - bronze; Seaham Hall - highly commended.

Dog Friendly Business of the Year: Northumberland Self Catering Cottages Ltd (Mains Cottages) - silver; Bracken Hill Farm Cottage, County Durham - bronze; Battlesteads Hotel & Restaurant - highly commended.

Guided Tour of the Year: Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours, Northumberland - silver; Victoria Tunnel, Newcastle - bronze; Iles Tours, Newcastle – highly commended.

Holiday Park of the Year: Heathergate Country Park, Low Gate, Northumberland - bronze; Springhouse Country Park, Slaley, Northumberland - highly commended.

Hotel of the Year: Ramside Hall Hotel, near Durham - silver; Battlesteads Hotel & Restaurant - bronze; Langley Castle Hotel, Northumberland - highly commended.

Inclusive Tourism Award: The Hog’s Head Inn, Alnwick, Northumberland - silver; National Glass Centre, Sunderland - bronze; Tyneside Cinema, Newcastle - highly commended.

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year: Life Science Centre, Newcastle - silver; Sage Gateshead/North Music Trust - bronze.

Self-Catering Provider of the Year: Northumberland Self Catering Cottages Ltd (Mains Cottages) - silver; The Old Stables Knitsley, County Durham - bronze; Ellingham Hall, Northumberland - highly commended.

Self-Catering Property of the Year: Bracken Hill Farm Cottage - silver.

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year: Cullercoats Bike & Kayak - silver; RSPB Saltholme, Stockton-on-Tees - bronze; South Tynedale Railway, Alston, Cumbria - highly commended.

Sustainable Tourism Award: St Cuthbert’s House - silver; Durham University - bronze.

Taste Award: Martineau Guest House, Tynemouth, North Tyneside - silver; Durham University Catering - bronze; Colmans of South Shields - highly commended.

Tourism Pub of the Year: The Lindisfarne Inn - silver; The Angel of Corbridge, Northumberland - bronze; The Tankerville Arms, Eglingham, Northumberland - highly commended.