Winning leek show entry was ‘outstanding’

Although the total number of entries fell, this year’s Middleton and District Leek Show was well-supported by the community.

As well as viewing the leeks and entries in the other sections, residents came along to Middleton Village Hall to bid in the auction and join in with a raffle and tombola.

John Watson was the leek show winner.

About £500 was raised on the day – the money will go towards next year’s event.

Show secretary Andrew Elliott said: “There were a mixed batch of leeks, but overall winner John Watson (his entry had a 258.29 cube) had the best leeks we’ve seen for a long time – they were really outstanding.

“There was a good turnout in the hall during the show and for the auction, which boosted our funds.”

After the upcoming AGM, there will be a monthly draw to help raise funds for the 2018 event. Show committee members will be asked to sell about £10 worth of tickets.

Section winners: Best leek in show: J Watson. Intermediate leek: J Bertram. Most improved stand: J Watson. Dressed onions: J Bertram. Vegetable section: J Mills. Flower section: T Garnick. Industrial section: L Thompson. Heaviest onion: J Bertram. Children’s section: Tia Fail, William Thompson.