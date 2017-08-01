Witness appeal after burglary in Northumberland

Police are appealing for information from the public following a burglary in Stakeford where items worth in the region of £500 were stolen.

It happened some time between Thursday, July 20 and Tuesday, July 25 at an address on Strawberry Mews.

An unknown offender has forced entry to the property and taken a number of items.

Officers want to hear from people in the area who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 – quote log 212 20/07/17 – or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.