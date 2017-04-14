Work to mains in town centre this summer

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is investing around £100,000 to upgrade ageing gas mains in the Market Place area of Morpeth this summer.

The work is described as essential, but there will be disruption for motorists as a result of the traffic management measures that will be in place – more details of which will be provided in the coming weeks.

The six-week project, which is due to start on Monday, July 31, has been carefully planned in conjunction with Northumberland County Council.

It will involve replacing more than 550m of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the town.

NGN’s customer care officers will be door-knocking local homes and businesses to make customers aware of the scheme, while on-site signage will advise motorists of the work that will be happening in the area.

Richie Manuel, construction services area manager, said: “We have been working closely with the local council to carefully plan these works and will be doing all we can to minimise disruption to customers.

“We’d like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience customers may encounter and thank them for their support as we work towards completing this project as safely and quickly as possible.”

NGN will be holding a community forum at Morpeth Town Hall between 5pm and 7pm on Wednesday, June 21 – residents can drop in to find out more about the works and ask questions.

For further information about the project, call NGN’s customer care team on 0800 0407766, select option 7, or email customercare@northerngas.co.uk