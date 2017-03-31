Works at bridge will involve road closure

Traffic disruption is expected on a route into Morpeth for a period starting next month.

Northumberland County Council has made an order to prohibit the use of vehicles on a section of the B6343 for a distance of 55 metres east and 55 metres west from the centre point of Highford Bridge.

This will enable refurbishment works to take place at the bridge.

The order covers the period from April 3 to September 30, although it says it is expected that the road will only be closed from Monday, April 10 to Friday, May 19, between the hours of 9.30am and 5pm.

Traffic coming into and going out of Morpeth via this part of the road will have to find an alternative route.

After going over the Highford Bridge, vehicles going into Morpeth will head over the Lowford Bridge and onto Mitford Road, which includes Chantry and Newminster Middle Schools and Technology Colleges and Morpeth Rugby Club.

For more information, call the county council on 0345 6006400 or visit www.road works.org and type B6343 when the works get under way.