Yet another bid for new housing in town centre

The development deluge in Morpeth is set to continue as plans have been submitted for 53 new homes at a town centre site.

Permission’s Charles Church brand has applied to build the properties on land north of The Garth at Pottery Bank.

The application site is the southern extent of land known as Peacock Gap and lies directly south of a site that has planning permission for 39 residential dwellings by Story Homes.

The existing homes at Pottery Bank Court are located to the south of the Charles Church land.

In May 1973, an application for 10 residential units on the site was refused. The firm, which started pre-application discussions in 2012, is hoping that its bid will be successful.

Its consultation with the public before submitting the plans included a drop-in event at Morpeth Town Hall.

The company’s planning statement includes the following: ‘The proposed development is a full application in a strong market area, which can contribute to the housing numbers for Morpeth in the short-term.

‘It is of Charles Church’s opinion that Northumberland County Council’s housing number for Morpeth is too conservative.

‘It is heavily reliant on the acceleration of the strategic site of St George’s Hospital and when is looked at in terms of method of shortfall delivery, does not add up to a five-year supply of housing land.

‘Residents highlighted concerns about traffic and Charles Church recognised that the most logical solution for access to the development was through the provision of a roundabout (located at the existing priority junction with Leslie’s View, which serves the Lancaster Park estate on the west side of the A192) that would increased capacity and importantly, improve safety.’