You’d be barking to miss Morpeth Fair Day

Organisers putting the final touches to Sunday’s Morpeth Fair Day programme have announced that man’s best friend will feature for the first time.

The Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade’s annual flagship event regularly attracts more than 30,000 visitors to the town.

The childrens fun run gets under way at Morpeth Fair Day 2016. Picture by Jane Coltman.

With plenty of entertainment, interesting stalls, displays, games, rides and activities, there is something for visitors of all ages to enjoy throughout the day.

One of the big highlights each year is the parade, which is a great opportunity to see classic cars and bikes.

It will start at 11.45am and follow its usual route through Morpeth to High Stanners, where visitors can see the cars and bikes displayed.

This area of the town will also be hosting Morpeth Fair Day’s first dog show.

Raven Rivers Dog Training Company is co-ordinating this exciting contest, which will consist of the following categories – Most endearing; Most gorgeous golden oldie; Cutest puppy (up to a year); Loveliest lady dog; Most fabulous fella; Judge’s own favourite; Best junior dog handler.

Entry forms will be available for completion on the day and they will need to be completed at least one hour before the first class at 1pm, but the earlier the better.

Contestants will be charged £1 per entry for each category and all monies will go to charity.

There will be rosettes and goody bags available for first, second and third place in each category and a best in show prize and rosette.

The Newgate Street Food Court is also returning this year.

It will offer a wide range of food options – from breakfast, to pizza, to noodles. All with a comfortable seating area to share and enjoy your food with family and friends throughout the day.

The fair officially opens at 10am with a main stage opening ceremony, closely followed by the children’s fun run that is open to all children in Year 8 and below.

Registration is from 9.30am at the Newgate Street Food Court Marquee, with the race starting at 10.15am from the main stage.

Every child who finishes the race will receive a goody bag and certificate and there is a free Morpeth Harriers membership to leading finishers who are not already members.

Music, dance and demonstrations will be taking place on the main stage throughout the fair.

Turners Funfair will be taking up its usual spot on Newmarket – providing rides, thrills and attractions.

The Turners have a family history of managing fairground attractions, going back nine generations to the 18th century.

To keep up to date with what is happening and for more information, including advice on where to park, visit www.morpethfairday.co.uk

On Saturday and Sunday, a free local history exhibition – called Celebrating Morpeth’s Heritage – will take place in the Corn Exchange (ground floor) of Morpeth Town Hall.

A number of anniversaries will be featured in this year’s annual weekend exhibition put on by Morpeth Antiquarian Society.

The town’s local history organisation will present the story of Morpeth men and women who were involved in the wartime campaigns of 1917, with a special display on the First World War Rothbury training trenches provided by the Woodhorn Trust.

Also featured will be details on the lives of Morpethians born 100 years ago, including historian and Antiquarian Roland Bibby and head of the Met Office Arthur Jenkinson.

Other anniversaries marked in the displays will include this year’s 50th Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering and the 70th season of the Antiquarian Society itself.

The exhibition opens with free admission from 9.30am each morning, closing at 5pm on Saturday and a little earlier on Sunday.

Refreshments are available and there will also be children’s activities and a book stall.