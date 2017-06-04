Young marchers are heading to Holland

Teenage Air Cadets from Northumberland have proved that they are tough enough to be part of a major international march in the Netherlands this summer.

They joined more than 1,100 personnel, which included Army Cadets, University Officer Cadet units and regular military personnel as well as Air Cadets, for the 36th annual two-day march at RAF Cosford in Shropshire.

It served as a qualifier for this year’s 101st Vierdaagse in Nijmegen.

The team of 14 from the Durham/Northumberland Wing included Corporal Sophie Telford, 404 (Morpeth) Squadron, Sergeant Jasmin Bennett, 2522 (Bedlington) Squadron, and Flight Sergeant Alex Forsyth, 1000 (Blyth) Squadron.

Over the two days, they covered 50 miles over varied terrain and through both country and built-up areas to finish strongly, with Group Captain Roger Simon – Regional Commandant of Wales and West Region – taking the salute on the homecoming straight.

Team leader, Pilot Officer Sara Allison, 861 (Wideopen) Squadron, said: “I’m extremely proud of what this team has achieved and I look forward to taking them to experience the main event in Nijmegen.

“I’m so pleased that they are the recipients of some of the first bronze road marching badges in the Corps and I hope that they will wear them with pride.”

The cadets and their accompanying staff will now undertake a number of warm-up walks before travelling to the Netherlands in July for the world-famous march.