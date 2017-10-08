Young riders in the pink to raise funds for cancer charity

Members of Morpeth Hunt Pony Club, pictured, recently held their own Pink Rally at Shaftoe in aid of a good cause.

Cancer Research UK’s Ride For Research initiative is an opportunity for horse-riders across the country to take part in an event on the same weekend to raise awareness and funds. It is supported by The Pony Club.

Michelle Macaulay, district commissioner of the Morpeth branch, said they agreed that it would be a good idea to wear pink as it is the colour synonymous with Cancer Research UK.

The youngsters enjoyed a fun riding lesson and this was followed by a picnic. About £200 was raised for the charity.