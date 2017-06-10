ELECTION 2017: Were they advised to go?

I see that Mrs May's special advisers, Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy, have just been persuaded to resign in the wake of the unexpectedly disastrous result for the Conservatives at the General Election.

There has been talk of an allegedly dysfunctional and toxic atmosphere at number 10 (hard to believe, I know).

Mrs Mays joint chiefs of staff Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill

I am waiting for the moment when Mrs May is asked during her next interview if she is thinking of herself resigning in the wake of her defeat.

It will be interesting listening to her trying to persuade the public that it was all the fault of Fiona and Nick that she behaved so obnoxiously during her campaign - she bears no responsibility for it at all!

Craig Harrison, High Common Farm, Morpeth

More on the resignations