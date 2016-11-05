FA chairman to meet with Northumberland and County Durham representatives

The new chairman of The Football Association is set to visit Northumberland FA’s Whitley Park next week.

Greg Clarke will observe a Walking Football session, and see first-hand the work that is being done to develop the game locally, when he visits the region on Thursday, November 10.

During the visit, Mr Clarke will meet Northumberland FA chief executive John Ackerley and board members, as well as chairmen and FA representatives from both Northumberland and Durham County FAs.

The chairman will also partake in a round table discussion at Whitley Park later in the day.

Walking Football is an area of the game that continues to grow in Northumberland.

Festivals and tournaments take place across the county throughout the year, including Northumberland FA’s International Walking Football Festival, which was held at Goals Newcastle in March.

Mr Ackerley said: “Everyone at Northumberland FA is delighted to be welcoming Greg Clarke to Whitley Park, to allow him to learn more about the way in which football is developing across our county.

“I’m also thrilled that Mr Clarke will be able to watch one of our Walking Football exhibition events.

“Our Walking Football sessions give those over the age of 50 the opportunity to continue playing the sport they love for longer.

“Walking Football has a long list of benefits, both physically and socially, and it’s great that Mr Clarke will be able to witness one of our sessions first-hand.”