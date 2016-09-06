Derby as Morpeth draw Blyth in FA Cup

Morpeth Town have been drawn against Blyth Spartans in the Second Qualifying Round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The Highwaymen have been rewarded with a trip to Croft Park after causing one of the biggest giant killings of the First Qualifying Round.

Paul Robinson, who played for the Spartans last season, struck twice in the second half toguide Nick Gray and Dave Malone’s side past Colwyn Bay.

The Spartans saw off Frickley Athletic 3-1 in the last round to set up a mouth-watering tie inthe next round.

It is indeed the Spartans who proclaim themselves as the “biggest non-league side in the world” and they have certainly backed that up in recent years.

The last famous run came only two seasons ago when they made it all the way to the Third Round proper, and they welcomed Championship side Birmingham City up to Northumberland.

It will be the first time the two side have met in the competition, and the first time since the two sides met back at the end of the 2014-15 season in the final of the Northumberland Senior Cup.

The tie is set to take place on Saturday, September 17 at Croft Park.