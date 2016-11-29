Deserving victory for visitors at Morpeth

Morpeth 15-26 Huddersfield YMCA

On a cold late November Saturday Morpeth were beaten by a well organised Huddersfield YMCA outfit who thoroughly deserved to take the points in an efficient display.

The victory was based on strong ball running in loose situations ,coupled with talented half backs and full back ,who ensured the game was played in the right areas.

Morpeth were strangely lacklustre in the first half and were unable to stop the West Yorkshire outfit around the fringes which allowed the opposition to dictate the pace of the game.

Before the game settled into any pattern YM took the lead when constant ball retention allowed a well judged kick over the top to be gathered and touched down for a converted try.Morpeth, still off the pace,were soon kicking off again after another opposition try.

It wasn’t until after the 20 minute mark when from an attacking lineout drive skipper Hill made ground and Elliott scampered over in the corner, making it 12-5 to Huddersfield YMCA.

Further penalties were swopped between the two sides before the visitors just about put the game out of reach with a further try and 2 penalties making the score 26-8 at halftime.

Morpeth improved significantly in the second half and after numerous phases Elliott agin scored from close range with a sniping run,this came after a strong run from Ward ,following a kick and chase.Wall converted to make it 26-15.

There was everything to play for but despite significant home pressure from attacking lineouts and numerous penalties awarded they were unable to breach the dogged defence and the score remained the same .

Morpeth’s Man of the match was Josh Williams who was exceptionally committed throughout.