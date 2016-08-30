Foalle nets five as United crash to defeat

Seaton Delaval 5-1 Ponteland United

United visited early favourites for this season’s title Seaton Delaval without Paul Jones and Alex Nisbet and with manager McIvor suspended he recalled Rory Spencer and brought in the experienced Chris Rue for his first start of the season after returning from holiday.

Rue was in the action straight away having to head a free kick over his own crossbar. Ford cleared the resultant corner out to Cook and Potts for Pont to go on a quick counter attack through Zac Bewley making his first start of the season to win a corner at the other end.

The first period was quite even with United under no real pressure. Then on 20 minutes after the good work Pont shot themselves in the foot. A loose ball was played to an off balanced Ford and the ball was pounced on by Gibbons heading for goal. His shot hit the inside of the post and out to the divisions leading goal scorer Jack Foalle for a simple tap in.

Five minutes later good movement by Foalle found him collecting a ball over the top and running towards goal to score his second with a good finish.

On the half hour mark Foalle took advantage of yet another defensive misunderstanding to shoot on the volley and although Bowey-Tyler got a hand to the ball he couldn’t keep it out. It was effectively game over but certainly not for Foalle for seven minutes before half time he got another opportunity through some poor defending to score his fourth.

Pont were rarely in the game as an attacking force although Zac Bewley had a dangerous run but was brought down just outside the area. Potts’ free kick went over the wall but into the arms of Sean White. The first half had been a one man show of awareness, movement and clinical finishing by an in form striker who just loves playing against Pont. There may only have been six attempts at goal by the hosts in the first half but four of them had finished up in the back of Pont’s net.

McIvor made an immediate change at half time bringing on Johnstone to help the tireless Ethan Bewley up front and moved Potts to centre half to counter the speed of Foalle.

The second half kicked off with Pont kicking down the slope. Hibbitt played a cross towards Johnstone and although the striker got a firm head on the ball it went wide of the target from a good position.

Hibbitt who was the one Pont player to come out of the first half with any credit floated in a free kick which was headed behind for a corner. From the corner the ball was cleared to Havelock-Brown whose cross found Johnstone heading into the net but the goal was disallowed for offside. Johnston’s presence was at least causing some problems for the home side and giving Pont an outlet.

The second half was at least an improvement by Pont but Delaval by now had taken their foot off the gas.

With 20 minutes remaining Pont again caused their own problems. Potts dallied on the ball as the last defender and lost the ball to Foalle who sped for goal. He rounded Bowey-Tyler but was impeded in doing so and the keeper was booked. Foalle picked up the ball to plant his spot kick into the net for his fifth to end a miserable afternoon for Pont.

They did score a consolation goal two minutes from time when Johnstone headed over the keeper from Hibbitt’s free kick for his first league goal for the club.