Chilton nets as Town warm up for Vase game

Morpeth Town 4-0 Jarrow Roofing

Michael Chilton scored for the first time since his injury lay-off as Morpeth Town beat Jarrow Roofing 4-0 at Craik Park.

The victory was a warm-up for the club’s FA Vase clash against Newton Aycliffe this weekend.

Lee Kerr struck the crossbar after 30 seconds before Chris Reid tapped home from close range midway through the first half. Ben Sayer added a second nine minutes before the break as the hosts asserted their dominance. Two goals inside the final five minutes from Chilton and substitute Steven Anderson secured the points for the hosts.

The last time these two sides met, they produced a nine-goal thriller, and the first goal of the afternoon almost came inside the first minute when Lee Kerr rattled the crossbar with a brilliant effort.

Morpeth’s first chance came on 13 minutes and Andrew Hunter produced a fine save to keep the game level. Keith Graydon’s ball over the top was headed on by Dan Kirkup, before Mark Davison got to the follow-up first and forced a low save out of the ‘keeper.

Graydon went close when he fired a free-kick, which had the ‘keeper scrambling across, into the side netting before the hosts took the lead in the game on 25 minutes. Sayer’s corner curled and Hunter dropped the ball on the line and Reid followed up and tapped in from close range.

Davison went close to doubling the home side’s advantage when he flicked on Sayer’s cross just wide of the far post.

However, Morpeth did find a second goal in the game nine minutes before the break after some good play in midfield.

Sayer won the ball back in the centre of the park and drove goalward, he was untouched before striking into the bottom corner from 25-yards.

Liam Henderson struck on the turn and forced a low save out of Hunter, and Davison followed up and hit the rebound wide. Sean Taylor tried to chip the ‘keeper, and Hunter scrambled back and pushed the effort over the bar.

Kerr had the Roofers’ first chance of the second period just after the hour mark, forcing Dryden into a good save from a free-kick. The ‘keeper was called into action once more on 69 minutes and had to make a brilliant one-handed save from substitute Michael MacKay’s effort.

Graydon’s ball over the top eight minutes from time was brought down by Mark Doninger, who forced a superb save out of Hunter to keep the game at 2-0.

Three minutes later, Morpeth scored their third when Chilton swept in to tap home the rebound after Sayer’s shot was pushed out by Hunter.

And a fourth wrapped up the hosts performance, Doninger played through Anderson, who fired into the bottom corner,.