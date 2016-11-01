Davison hat-trick as Morpeth thrash Aycliffe

Morpeth Town 5-0 Newton Aycliffe

Mark Davison scored a hat-trick as Morpeth Town thrashed Newton Aycliffe 5-0 at Craik Park, writes Andrew McDonnell.

His first goal for his new club came on 31 minutes, before the hosts’ lead was deservedly doubled by the forward just after the hour mark.

Liam Henderson found the bottom corner on 71 minutes and Ben Sayer added a fourth four minutes later.

Davison rounded off the scoring in the first minute of addition time as the Highwaymen ran rampant on their opponents.

Nick Gray and Dave Malone’s side hadn’t beaten Aycliffe in five previous occasions, but they started the game quickly.

Jordan Fry headed over the bar on nine minutes before the hosts started to turn the screw in search of the opening goal.

That came just after the half-hour mark when Michael Turner drove down the flank and crossed low for Davison, who turned the ball into the net from close range.

James Winter kept the scoreline the same with two fantastic saves in quick succession soon after.

The ‘keeper denied Davison before producing a one-handed stop to deny Stephen Forster, who broke into the box unmarked.

And just before the break, Morpeth had two more chances to assert their dominance.

Firstly, Chris Reid headed Sayer’s corner down at Winter before Henderson’s effort was plucked out of the top corner by Winter.

Chances were falling Morpeth’s way, and not long after the break they should have doubled their advantage in the game.

Fry threaded the ball through to Sayer, who then turned and lashed at goal, but Winter was on hand again to keep his side in the game.

However, the Highwaymen did manage to find a second goal in the game, Davison leapt above his marker and headed home from Sayer’s cross.

The visitors managed their only chance of the game when Paul Garthwaite struck wide from distance, but Morpeth continued to press and a third went in a minute later.

Fry found Henderson in the area, and the forward turned and slotted the ball under the ‘keeper and into the bottom corner.

The game was put to bed when Morpeth scored their fourth just three minutes later, Sayer struck into the bottom corner from 25-yards.

Winter looked to have the shot in control, but the playmaker’s shot was precise and nestle into the goal.

Davison could have had his hat-trick 12 minutes from time when he glanced Steven Anderson’s cross over the bar.

But the forward, who signed from Washington, did manage to round off a brilliant afternoon when he netted his third of the game.

Substitute Paul Robinson’s long-range effort was parried by Winter and Davison swept in and dinked the ball over the ‘keeper and into the net.

Morpeth were due to welcome North Shields to Craik Park on Wednesday night before Seaham Red Star visit on Saturday.