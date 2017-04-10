Eight away wins on the trot for Morpeth Town

Keith Graydon netted a brace as Morpeth Town came from behind to beat Seaham Red Star 3-1 at Seaham Town Park – their first league victory there in over eight years.

Graydon’s first came from the penalty spot three minutes after Robbie Bird slotted into the bottom corner to hand the hosts the lead.

Ben Sayer struck low into the bottom corner from distance to put Morpeth ahead for the first time in the game – his 10th goal of the season.

Graydon rounded off the scoring just after the half-hour mark with a top-draw finish to earn the Highwaymen their eighth consecutive away win in the league.

Nick Gray and Dave Malone’s saw off Penrith 3-0 on Wednesday evening and started brightly against Seaham.

Graydon’s ball over the top picked out Liam Henderson and the striker headed down and inches wide of the post.

Both sides were looking to get the ball down and play and, with their first chance of the game, the hosts broke the deadlock.

A long ball forward from Shaun Newbrook allowed Bird to break through the centre of the Morpeth defence and the striker slotted into the bottom corner.

The Highwaymen had the chance to level three minutes later after Henderson was tipped up in the area by Seaham defender Jack Walker.

Graydon placed the ball down with intent and fired the spot-kick low into the bottom corner to level proceedings.

The momentum swung the visitors’ way and they had chances midway through the half to go ahead for the first time – Henderson going close on both occasions.

Three minutes after the striker fired into the side netting, Morpeth continued the pressure and found a second goal in the game.

Sayer intercepted a pass out from the back, took a touch and struck low into the bottom corner from 25-yards out, Newbrook was rooted to the spot.

Sean Taylor went close to adding a third when he darted inside, past his marker and struck just over the crossbar.

Graydon doubled Morpeth’s advantage on 35 minutes with a sublime finish. The captain found the top corner on the half-volley for his second of the game.

After a fairly one-sided half-hour, the home side came out after half-time and almost pulled a goal back when Karl Dryden had to push Lee Hetherington’s onto the crossbar.

The Morpeth keeper was called into action two minutes later. Walker struck from the edge of the area and Dryden tipped the shot over the bar.

Henderson and Reid missed the target before the hour-mark and the next opening didn’t come until 15 minutes from the end as the visitors were controlling the game.

Bird’s free-kick to the back post was met by Bradley Staunch, who leapt the highest above his marker to head back across goal and wide.

David Scorer glanced the ball wide of the far post three minutes from time, but the visitors got the job done in the second-half and held out for an important victory.

The Highwaymen have three games in the space of five days next week, starting with a local derby in just over 48 hours against Ashington.

Seaham Red Star: Newbrook, Hodgson, Walker, Johnston, Scorer, Staunch, Hetherington (Murphy, 83), Kane, Bird, Proctor (Skidmore, 61), Price. Subs not used: Goodman, Galbraith.

Morpeth Town: Dryden, Forster, Novak, Sayer, Hall, Reid, Taylor, Graydon (Walton, 69), Fry, Chilton (Davison, 79), Henderson (Morris, 76). Subs not used: Grieve, Robinson

Goals: 1-0, 13min, Bird; 1-1, 16min, Graydon (pen); 1-2, 30min, Sayer; 1-3, 35min, Graydon.

Referee: John Mulligan. Assistants: Malcolm Bellamy and Bernard Law