Eight in a row for in-form Morpeth

Marske United 0-3 Morpeth Town

Liam Henderson’s brace inspired Morpeth Town to their eighth straight victory after a convincing 3-0 over Marske United at GER Stadium.

The forward struck into the top corner inside the first six minutes and Jordan Fry slotted home on 25 minutes during a dominant first-half.

Henderson scored his second 11 minutes after the restart before Marske captain Adam Wheatley received his marching order in the final minutes of the game.

Morpeth have scored seven goals and haven’t conceded in their last two away games, and moved onto the midweek game with Bishop Auckland in fine form.

Morpeth started quickly and went ahead when Henderson picked the ball up off Ben Sayer and struck it into the top corner from 25-yards out.

Their second came when Sayer’s deep free-kick was brought down in the area by Fry, who was left in acres of space, and the midfielder made no mistake with the finish, slotting home past Dean.

Marske thought they had a route back into the game when Danny Earl lofted the ball into the net over the approaching Karl Dryden, but the linesman had his flag up for offside.

henderson netted his second and Morpeth’s third when he beat the offside trap and found himself through on goal, and the forward kept his composure and curled in off the post.

Marske’s misery was completed when they were reduced to ten men, Wheatley receiving a second yellow for a foul on Henderson.