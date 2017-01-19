Equality Standard award for Northumberland FA

Northumberland County FA is delighted to announce that it has achieved the nationally recognised Foundation Level of the Equality Standard for Sport.

The Standard is a framework for assisting sports organisations to widen access and reduce inequalities in sport and physical activity from under-represented individuals, groups and communities.

India Willoughby, Inclusion Advisory Group Chairman at the county FA, said: “The people of the North East are renowned for being among the friendliest and most welcoming in Britain so it’s terrific that our work on inclusion and equality has been recognised.

“Football is the world’s favourite game. There should be no barriers to getting involved at any level, in any capacity, regardless of age, ability, ethnicity, gender or sexuality.

“That’s very much the ethos of Northumberland FA and we will continue to break new ground, supporting and encouraging participation among everyone in our county.”

John Ackerley, Chief Executive, said: “Everyone at Northumberland FA is thrilled to have achieved this fantastic accreditation.

“We are committed to giving everybody equal opportunities within the sport, and we are very proud to have received this award. On a personal level this award is incredibly pleasing as it’s something that I set out to achieve this time last year.”

For more information about Northumberland FA’s Equality Policy, contact John Ackerley on 0191 270 0700 or email John.Ackerley@NorthumberlandFA.com

• Northern Alliance fixtures for Saturday, January 21 are:

Premier Division — AFC Newbiggin v Shankhouse; Killingworth Town v Wallington; Newcastle Uni v Seaton Delaval; North Shields Ath v Birtley Town; Northbank Carlisle v Gateshead Rutherford; Ponteland v Ashington Colliers.

Division 1 — Alnmouth United v Gateshead Redheugh 1957; Cramlington Town v Wallsend Boys Club; Cullercoats v Seaton Burn; Gateshead A v Wallsend Labour Club; Gosforth Bohemians v Monkseaton; Heaton Stannington A v Hebburn Reyrolle; Hexham v Felling Magpies .

Division 2 — Bedlington Town v Whitley Bay BC Seniors; Cramlington United v Willington Quay Saints; Forest Hall v Hazlerigg Victory; Prudhoe YC Seniors v Blyth FC; Red Row v Whitburn Athletic; Spittal v Blyth Town A.