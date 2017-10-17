Extra-time winner for Ponteland in cup tie

Ashington Colliers 2-3 Ponteland United

(After extra-time)

United made the trip up the Spine Road to face fellow Northern Alliance Premier Division opponents Ashington Colliers in the first round of the NFA Scotts Les Todd Benevolent Bowl.

The league fixture between the two teams at Ponteland on 30 Aug ended all square with Ashington’s equaliser coming in the last five minutes so another close contest was envisaged.

There were early chances at both ends with the home side hitting a post.

But the breakthrough came when Ashington were awarded a penalty and Sean Gibson converted from the spot.

Ashington then threatened a second, but five minutes befoire half-time Pont drew level when Havelock-Brown drilled a corner into the box and L’Argent headed into the net.

In the second half Pont scored again within a minute of the restart, when Ethan Bewley found the bottom corner.

Ashington reverted to the long ball game, which unsettled both sides.

But on 80 minutes the home team managed to force an equaliser when Jones was caught in possessionby Dunn and Aiden Lynch side-footed the cross in from close range to make it 2-2.

The game went into extra-time. The first period of extra time was rather uneventful and the match had penalties written all over it.

In the second period there were a couple of chances. Pont were awarded a freekick in midfield and McIvor clipped the ball forward to the tall Spencer who headed it downwards to Havelock-Brown. The skilful playmaker controlled the ball and turned his man in an instant so he was now facing the goal and from a tight angle slipped the ball past a dejected Towart into the bottom corner of the net for the winner.

Ashington had no time to come back but they nearly did when David Brown hit the bar with a 35 yard speculative effort.