Ford nets the winner for United over Delaval

PONTELAND UNITED 2 SEATON DELAVAL 1

After last week’s excellent performance to defeat league leaders Killingworth Town United by the only goal, Pont welcomed Seaton Delaval to the Leisure Centre.

After a good start to the season Delaval lost their way a little after losing the regular services of striker Jack Foalle to Bedlington Terriers.

Considering the striker scored all five goals against Pont back in August and four in a game the previous season, it was a setback for the hosts to see his name on the team sheet for this reverse fixture.

Despite the loss back in August, Pont have had an excellent season following promotion and look to finish in the top four or five come the end of this campaign.

Pont went close twice in the early stages before Havelock-Brown hit the outside of a post with a volley.

On 35 minutes, they beat the offside trap when Havelock-Brown picked up a through-ball and accelerated towards goal firing clinically past Gordge.

Delaval had been well contained by Ford and Jones in that first period but going a goal behind spurred them on as they looked for an equaliser. This duly came five minutes before half-time. Pont didn’t clear their lines and the ball was played from the left to Stephen Brown, who, from just outside the penalty area, smashed a volley unerringly three foot high all the way past the diving Whinham.

The visitors could have gone in front a few minutes later when a couple of shots on target were blocked and the ball fell kindly to Paul Dunn but his shot towards an unmarked goal lacked power and was clawed away by Whinham for a corner which came to nothing.

At the start of the second half, Havelock-Brown lobbed the advancing keeper but unfortunately also the crossbar.

The winning goal eventually came from Ford, who struck a sweet half-volley from the edge of the area into the top corner of the net to put his side in front with 15 minutes left.