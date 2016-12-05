Henderson at the double as Morpeth march on in FA Vase

Newton Aycliffe 2-3 Morpeth Town

Liam Henderson’s brace helped Morpeth Town reach the fourth round of the FA Vase after a 3-2 over Newton Aycliffe at Moore Lane Park on Saturday.

The hosts struck a minute before the break when John Campbell broke through on goal and poked into the bottom corner.

Matthew Grieve tapped home 96 seconds into the second-half and Henderson produced two brilliant finishes to turn the game completely around.

Campbell pulled one back for the hosts 12 minutes from time, but the visitors managed to hold on and record their 13th-straight win in the competition.

Morpeth will travel to Mariners Park to face South Shields in the next round of the Vase on Saturday, January 7.

Morpeth came into the game off the back of a 4-0 win over Jarrow Roofing the previous weekend, and started the tie with real intent.

Jordan Fry rifled an effort at goal inside the opening two minutes and the ‘keeper somehow managed to save the shot with his chest.

Morpeth continued to press, and went close after Doninger latched onto a through ball, cut inside and curled over the bar.

Aycliffe had their first chance of the game on 14 minutes when forward Campbell broke away down the flank after being found by an inch-perfect pass.

He weaved his way past two players and struck at goal, but Karl Dryden produced a world-class save with his legs to deny the former Oxford United man from close range.

The tension could have been cut with a knife, the game was close and just a minute before the break, the hosts struck a hammer blow going into half-time.

Campbell reacted the quickest after Knight flicked on, and the tall centre-forward poked past Dryden into the bottom corner.

The holders needed a response in the second-half, and they came out strongly and managed to equalise within two minutes of the restart.

Doninger struck a fierce free-kick at goal, which Winter could only parry in front of him and Grieve reacted well to tap home the rebound.

Aycliffe almost went back ahead on 53 minutes when Campbell flicked on Jordan Laidler’s cross, but Dryden managed to push the effort over the bar.

Morpeth took the lead just before the hour mark shortly after Ben Sayer had an effort saved by Winter.

The midfielder played his part as he threaded the ball through to Henderson, who shrugged off his marker and rifled past the ‘keeper and into the bottom corner.

And the forward sparked jubilant scenes two minutes later when he linked up with Sayer once more and stroked the ball past Winter to double Morpeth’s advantage.

The battle at Moore Lane continued and the hosts rallied and found a way back on 78 minutes.

Winter collected a cross and launched the ball forward, and after a misjudgement, Campbell lobbed over Dryden from 30-yards to make it a nervy finish as Morpeth held on to put their name in the hat for the next round.