Late goals see Pont into cup semi-finals

Ponteland United 3-2 Gateshead Rutherford

Ponteland won through to the semi-finals of the Northern Alliance League Challenge Cup when they beat Gateshead Rutherford 3-2 on Saturday.

United will now go on to face Walker Central in the semi-finals, a game which will be played at home this Saturday (January 14).

With the Leisure Centre main pitch being unplayable the match was moved to the new pitch with its excellent drainage.

As expected there was very little between the sides and Pont led by a single goal at half-time, which they scored after 25 minutes when Ford made ground out of defence and good movement up front enabled him to find Havelock-Brown unmarked in a central position. The talented midfielder controlled the ball before advancing into the area and slotting the ball past Darwood.

United didn’t start too brightly in the second period and paid the price on 55 minutes when Rutherford were awarded a penalty after Ford was alleged to have barged into players in a crowded area. Dean Short made no mistake firing into the bottom left hand corner of the net to boost his sides chances.

The visitors then took a 2-1 lead when a corner ball was fired across goal and substitute Dylan Howourth was on hand to pick up the loose ball and tap in past Whinham.

As Pont pressed for an equaliser they were almost caught on the break,

United threw caution to the wind pushing Ford and Havelock-Brown further forward and with only a minute to go Ethan Bewley wriggled through the defence and was brought down inside the area. Nisbet stepped up to hammer the spot kick past Darwood.

With both teams now expecting extra time the game took a dramatic turn when Havelock-Brown collected a through ball and turned goal wards before slipping the ball past Darwood and to the delight of the Pont players and spectators, in the net to put Pont into the cup semi finals.