Morpeth exit FA Vase after defeat in replayed game

South Shields 4-0 Morpeth Town

Morpeth Town’s defence of the FA Vase came to an end after a 4-0 defeat to South Shields in their FA Vase fourth round rematch at Craik Park.

The Mariners raced into a two-goal lead when Gavin Cogdon and David Foley netted, but Sean Taylor missed a penalty soon after to reduce arrears.

Morpeth’s appeals for handball and a penalty were turned down before Shields broke and Cogdon scored his second goal on the stroke of half-time.

Foley produced a touch of magic eight minutes from time when he struck into the top corner on the turn.

Morpeth captain Keith Graydon was shown a red card for a second bookable offence on 90 minutes.

Nick Gray and Dave Malone’s side were eight minutes away from booking their place in the Last 16 before the floodlights failed on Saturday.

The first chance of the game in the rematch fell to the Highwaymen, Liam Henderson passed across for Taylor, who struck the glorious chance over the bar.

And as they did at the weekend, Shields broke the deadlock against the run of play, with Cogdon turning his man in the area and firing into the roof of the net.

Morpeth responded almost immediately when Henderson crossed into the area, but the ball was just out of the reach of the diving Mark Doninger.

The Mariners doubled their lead two minutes later, Michael Richardson slid the ball through to Foley, who slotted under the approaching Karl Dryden.

Again, the Highwaymen could have responded almost immediately. Jordan Fry was brought down in the penalty area and Taylor stepped up.

The winger struck the spot kick over the bar and the frantic start to the game started to ease and the game started to get into a rhythm.

Graydon went close with a free-kick for the ‘visitors’ on 26 minutes, but the next incident came in additional time.

Centre-half Chris Reid connected well with a cross, and the ball struck the outstretched arm of the Shields player, but the official waved away the appeals.

The Mariners broke quickly up the other end and Cogdon wrapped up the attack when his dinked the ball over the ‘keeper for his second goal of the game.

Henderson had a chance four minutes after the restart, but the games next opening came just after the hour mark.

Cogdon ducked in and out of challenges in the area and his shot struck the foot of the post before Dryden made a fine save from Foley’s follow-up.

Morpeth started to push more men forward and this left gaps at the back, and Shields almost found a fourth on 77 minutes.

Foley worked the ball off to substitute Carl Finnigan, who struck straight at Dryden before Shields found a fourth in the game.

Finnigan broke down the flank and crossed low, Foley let the ball come across his body before striking on the turn into the top corner.

Foley had a chance to wrap up his hat-trick, but was caught in two minds and curled wide before Robert Briggs struck the crossbar with the final kick of the game.

Morpeth turn their attention back to the Northern League on Saturday when they welcome Penrith to Craik Park.

South Shields: Connell, Baxter, Nicholson, Shaw, Morse, Arca (Smith, 85), Briggs, Phillips (Holden, 85), Cogdon (Finnigan, 70), Richardson, Foley.

Subs Not Used: Stephenson, Ramsey.

Morpeth Town: Dryden, Forster, Turner (Robinson, 61), Sayer, Grieve, Reid, Taylor, Graydon, Fry, Henderson, Doninger (Anderson, 61).

Subs Not Used: Chilton, Hall, Provett.

Referee: Matthew Sowerby.