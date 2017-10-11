Morpeth forced to settle for a point with draw to Auckland

Morpeth Town 1-0 Bishop Auckland

Morpeth Town were forced to settle for a point as Bishop Auckland battled to a draw at Craik Park.

The hosts were thankful to Stephen Tobin, who fired into his own net in the 36th minute to give the Highwaymen the advantage in the lead up to half-time.

But they couldn’t hold on to that one-goal cushion as Andrew Johnson equalised for the visitors with 12 minutes to go.

Luke Carr, in from the off, started brightly, forcing a decent stop from Bishops keeper Gareth Young in the fifth minute.

Auckland though were posing a threat of their own, with Thomas McAldon firing a 22nd minute strike narrowly wide of the target.

Then followed a break in play as Matthew Lovegreen was taken off injured for the Two Blues. His 34th minute replacement Tobin’s first impact on the game was to plant the ball in the back of his own net as his side trailed at half-time.

The visitors rallied though in the second half and found themselves level through their free-scoring striker Johnson, who netted his sixth goal of the campaign after playing a neat one-two with McAldon in the 78th minute.

Although there was late drama during the win over Newton Aycliffe at Craik Park, the home faithful would not see a decisive, winning goal this time around.

That was despite Liam Henderson’s strike being tipped over the bar by Young in the 86th minute. Town goalkeeper Karl Dryden then came to his side’s rescue in stoppage time, denying Johnson from point-blank range.

The chasing pack have closed the gap to two points heading into the midweek fixtures where Morpeth will be hoping for three points when they welcome Marske United to Craik Park on Wednesday (7.45pm).

On Saturday, they journey to Penrith (3pm) with a supporters bus available. It leaves from the Sun Inn at 10.45am. Contact club for details.

Morpeth: Dryden; Forster, Carson, Reid, Turner; Graydon (Coppen 66), Sayer (Fry 61), Carr (Orrell 81); Taylor, Henderson, Walton.