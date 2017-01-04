Morpeth head ‘South’ in defence of FA Vase

This Saturday sees Morpeth Town play their most important match of the season when they travel to take on South Shields FC at Mariners Park, kick-off 3pm.

South Shields, who have in their ranks former Sunderland star Julio Arca, are the bookies favourites to win the trophy with Town second favourites, with the winners going through to the last 16 of the competition at which point the competition goes national.

In the previous rounds of the competition Town have defeated Hallam FC (Sheffield) and Newton Aycliffe FC both away from home.

Town, of course, are in top form at the moment having scored 14 goals in their last two matches, defeating Chester-le-Street away 8-1 and Bishop Auckland FC at home 6-3 and should be at full strength with the exception of striker Mark Davidson and midfielder Joe Walton both of whom are cup tied.

In preparation for the match Town took on Alnwick Town FC in a behind doors friendly on Saturday winning 7-1 with most of the squad getting a run out with Towns joint manager Dave Malone saying:

“It was a useful workout, which was important due to the Boxing Day match with Ashington being cancelled giving the lads match practice before the big game.

“We anticipate a really tough match but we are the defending champions and we have the players with real talent who can win us this match.

“The game can’t come quick enough for me and I believe the winners can go all the way to to Wembley.

“The club would really appreciate if as many fans as possible can make the trip. Although there are coaches provided, supporters can make their own way there if they wish with the ground situated just south of the Tyne Tunnel next to the Barbour factory.”

A large crowd is expected and Town have supporters buses leaving the Sun Inn, Morpeth, at 1pm returning immediately after the match.

If any further details are required, please contact 0774 0081048.

On the league front, Morpeth currently sit fourth in the Northern League 1 table having played 24 matches with 56 points in the bag having scored 80 goals with 36 against.

They are 14 points behind current leaders North Shields but have four games in hand and nine points behind second placed South Shields with three games in hand.

* Northumberland County FA is recruiting a full-time Football Operations Administrator. The successful candidate’s key responsibilities will include:

l Managing reception at Northumberland FA offices

l Managing all pitch and facility bookings

l Support County FA Staff to draft correspondence, and reports, produce and edit PowerPoint presentations.

l Deal with telephone and email enquiries

l Use modern and effective marketing and communication methods to raise awareness and improve the perception of the County FA.

For more information regarding the post, email Andrew.Cook@Northumberlandfa.com.