Morpeth in dark as lights go out on tie

Morpeth Town have been left with a sour taste in their mouths after their Buildbase FA Vase Fourth Round tie against competition favourites South Shields was abandoned after 82 minutes, with the holders leading 4-2 with a man advantage.

As striker Liam Henderson wheeled away to celebrate Morpeth’s fourth, the lights at Mariners Park went off, forcing a delay in proceedings.

Despite the hosts best efforts, they were unable to fix the problem, forcing the referee to abandon the game at 5.30pm.

And the FA have decided the club must replay the game from the start by Saturday. Julio Arca’s suspension will likely not have been processed yet, meaning the Argentinian will be available for selection.

The football itself was a fantastic advert for non-league football in the North East, with two of the Northern League’s top teams in action.

David Foley opened the scoring for the home team early on before Sean Taylor levelled the game for Morpeth midway through the first-half.

Arca received a red card for a second bookable offence, but the Mariners restored their lead when Michael Richardson struck home after half-time.

Michael Turner and Keith Graydon then scored in the space of nine minutes to put the visitors ahead.

Liam Henderson netted a sublime goal in the 82nd minute, but just seconds later a packed Mariners Park was cast into darkness.

The officials took both sets of players off the field, and 50 minutes after the ground went into darkness, the game was abandoned.