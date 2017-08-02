Morpeth lift Cleator Cup for first time

Morpeth Town 3-0 North Shields

Joe Walton and Ben Sayer scored to ease Morpeth Town past North Shields to win the JR Cleator Cup for the first time in their history, writes Andrew McDonnell.

Walton tapped home from close range midway through the first-half before the winger’s cross was turned into his own net by Jordan Summerly five minutes after half-time.

Sayer converted a penalty just after the hour mark to make it 3-0, and the hosts cruised to victory thereafter.

The Highwaymen celebrated their first piece of silverware since the FA Vase in front of the main stand at Craik Park, with captain Keith Graydon lifting the trophy.

After a bright opening, the breakthrough came after 26 minutes when Walton headed in from only a few yards out.

Despite the Robins coming out of the blocks quickly in the second-half, it was Morpeth who found a crucial second goal five minutes after the restart when Summerly turned into his own net.

Sayer was then brought down just inside the box and the midfielder stepped up, without hesitation, and netted the third from the penalty spot.