Morpeth miss out on top spot in league

Seaham Red Star 3-0 Morpeth Town

Morpeth suffered a 3-0 away defeat at the hands of Seaham Red Star in the Northern League Division 1 on Saturday.

The match was played in glorious sunshine, but unfortunately, Morpeth could not live up to the conditions with the home side taking all three points with two goals from McBride and one from Lynch.

The defeat meant Town faikled to leap to the top of the table, remaining in second spot (16 points) behind West Aukland (18) but having played a game less.

Last night (Wednesday) Morpeth were due to take on North Shields at Craik Park, and on Saturday they are home to Washington.

* On Monday, Morpeth U18s faced Hebburn Town in the U18 FA Youth Cup.

It was 0-0 at half-time, but Morpeth upped their game in the second half and ran out 3-0 winners.

Will Henderson gave them the lead with a header which looked to have been cleared off the line, but was adjudged to have crossed. Scott Robson doubled the advantage with a great individual goal and Jack Brown made the game safe with the third, converting from close range after a pull-back from Will Gibbon.