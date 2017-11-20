Morpeth take point from draw at Shields

North Shields 1-1 Morpeth Town

Morpeth Town had to settle for a point from a 1-1 draw following a fiercely competitive clash at North Shields.

In a ding-dong clash, Liam Henderson opened the scoring for the visitors before Ben Harmison cancelled that out just before half-time.

Stephen Elliott – the former Sunderland and Republic of Ireland international – started on the bench, with Ben Sayer in from the start following the injury to Stephen Turnbull during midweek.

Morpeth started much the stronger of the two sides, with keeper Karl Dryden enjoying a quiet start to the encounter.

Chances in the opening period were few and far between and Ryan Carr could only blast wide when well placed.

But on 32 minutes the deadlock was broken when Henderson slotted home from inside the area to give Morpeth the lead at a crucial time in the game.

The hosts were up for the scrap though and equalised nine minutes later, Harmison guiding the ball in from six yards after Dean Holmes’ delivery in from the left.

Although Morpeth continued with their strong grip of possession in the second half, Dryden pulled off a fine save to deny Holmes.

Davison went close to restoring the Highwaymen’s advantage.

Elliott then made his first appearance for Morpeth, coming off the bench on 67 minutes, and the striker went close to getting his first goal but pushed his effort wide..

In injury time Reid was sent off for a second yellow card as both sides, despite their efforts, had to settle for a point.