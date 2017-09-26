Morpeth Town denied win by late equaliser

Guisborough Town 2-2 Morpeth Town

Joint manager Nick Gray described Morpeth Town’s 2-2 draw with Guisborough Town as two points dropped following a dramatic finale at the King George V Stadium.

With the seconds counting down, Lewis Maloney struck a skimming free-kick that kicked up off the turf and found a way past Karl Dryden in the Morpeth goal to level matters.

A draw was perhaps a fair result on the day as the visiting Highwaymen struggled to get into gear following a low-key first half from both sides, falling behind in the 51st minute when Lee Bythway rose highest to head home a corner from no more than eight yards out.

It gave Town a much needed jolt and they found themselves ahead in the game nine minutes later.

A frantic few moments saw Liam Henderson equalise courtesy of a glancing header into the far corner, following a superb overhead kick cross from Sean Taylor, on 58 minutes before Wayne Phillips lashed home a shot from the penalty spot after the ball had fallen invitingly in the area for him.

A thrilling turnaround, Morpeth looked to control proceedings from there until the final whistle but leading scorer Steve Roberts was proving dangerous for the hosts, dragging a 64th minute effort wide when played in behind the Morpeth defence.

Chances were presenting themselves at both ends of the pitch, with Phillips letting fly and missing the top corner by inches in the 80th minute before Mark Davison glanced a header wide from inside the six yard box.

Taylor dragged a low effort wide a minute before the 90 mark but there was still time for more drama as Maloney sent the home crowd into raptures with a decisive, last-gasp stoppage time strike.

Morpeth are next in action at Craik Park on Saturday when they host Newton Aycliffe (3pm). A chance to make it four home wins in a row, the Highwaymen will be keen to maintain their position at the top of the league.

Morpeth Town: Dryden, Carson, Coppen, Reid, Turner, Walton, Graydon (Fry 72), Phillips, Taylor, Davison, Henderson (Forster 78). Subs not used: Sayer, Chilton, Carr.

Goals: Henderson (58), Phillips (60)

Guisborough: Nixon, Mills, McAvoy, Bythway, Lovatt, Robinson (Goldsack 69), Roberts, Close (Ferguson 78), Steel, Maloney, Hugill (Connor 63). Subs not used: Dawson, McNeil.

Goals: Bythway (51), Maloney (90)

Attendance: 129