Morpeth up for cup in Sunday League

In the Standard Security Blyth and Wansbeck Sunday League’s first finals of the year, two new names will be on the trophies.

Morpeth Conservative Club (pictured right) put their league form behind them and lifted the Saints Shield as goals from Greg Woodburn and James Jackson saw them beat Ashington Whitehouse.

The trophy was presented by league secretary and NFA councillor Frank Scantlebury. The man of the match award went to Consevative Club’s Alex Laviers.

In the final of the SA Randolph Cup, Amble Tavern beat Bedlington Market Tavern 3-1 with goals from Josh Hay (2), Matty Graham and Rob Baker. Bedlington’s consolation was scored by John Paxton.

In the JD Marnock Cup, Ashington Station Lounge beat Ashington Town Central .