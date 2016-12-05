Pont hit Percy for six in Alliance

Ponteland 6-0 Percy Main

With last weeks game suffering at the hands of the weather Ponteland returned to league action against Percy Main.

Pont got off to a flying start and they took the lead after only four minutes when captain Glenn Ford powered a header into the roof of the net.

United were playing some free flowing football and looking dangerous with every attack in the early period. On 15 minutes Paul Jones found Short once again down the left and he played it quickly down the line to Bewley. The teenager cut in towards goal and slipped the ball confidently past keeper David Watts.

On 18 minutes Sam Thompson had the first shot on goal for the visitors but it was saved comfortably by Whinham.

On 20 minutes the spectators were up applauding Pont’s third goal. Cook sped down the right before crossing into the area where Bewley swivel kicked the ball on the volley into the top of the net.

Seven minutes before half time there was a fourth when Michael Fenwick took the ball beyond the keeper and side footed into the net.

In the second half Whinman made a good save to deny Robert watson on the attack for Percy, whilst Elliott Mitchell headed over.

On 65 minutes United produced another flowing which resulted in Pont adding a fifth when Bewley unselfishly pulled the ball back for Short to fire unerringly into the net.

To their credit Main remained positive and won a free kick just outside Pont’s 18 yard line. The dead ball attempt by Thompson summed up their afternoon, however, as he blasted the ball harmlessly over the bar.

With ten minutes remaining Cook made another fine run down the right before cutting in and pulling the ball back into the path of Havelock-Brown to get on the score sheet with a confident finish.

Bainbridge went close in the final minutes as Pont looked to finish with a flurry, but in the end they had to be content with six.